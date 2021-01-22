United bring in Rumman as bowling consultant

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) franchise Islamabad United has hired Rumman Raees as bowling consultant for the sixth edition of the league.

Rumman has previously played for Islamabad United in each of the past five PSL seasons. Rumman, who figured in over thirty matches for Islamabad United including two as captain in PSL 3, will serve under Johan Botha in this role.

His injury meant that Rumman would miss out on the 2020-21 domestic season as well as PSL 6.

Regarding his appointment, Botha said: “After conducting interviews with some high-quality candidates, we have reached a conclusion to bring in Rumman as our bowling consultant for the PSL 6. Rumman remained part of the Islamabad United family from the start. We are very happy to have him in the setup.”

Rumman regarding his appointment said: “It’s an honour for me that Johan and Islamabad United selected me for this role. I will do my utmost to make sure I can impart whatever knowledge I have. When Johan asked me for an interview, I was surprised but after having discussions with him over the past month I think we will be able to make plans for our bowlers to maximize what we have. I will fully back all the guys on the field to make sure that I can share my experience of T20 cricket with them.”