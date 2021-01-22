NAB begins probe into ‘corruption’ in People’s varsity Nawabshah

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur, has initiated an inquiry into alleged illegal appointments and corruption in the Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women (PUMHSW), Nawabshah.

According to the official correspondence of NAB available with The News, Najamdin Junejo, Additional Director (Staff) for DG NAB, Sukkur, asked the vice-chancellor of the PUMHSW University to provide information under Section 27 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 i.e. the complete record of appointments in the university and details of bank accounts of the university.

The NAB Sukkur, in connection with a complaint being processed by the Bureau, asked the VC to provide details of appointments made in July 2019 of the ‘teaching and non-teaching faculty positions at PUMHSW on regular basis'.

NAB required the details of total posts vacant, approved, advertised and filled through the appointment process, criteria followed for the appointment process, competent authority list of committee members, list of candidates applied, list of candidates eligible, final merit list of successful candidates and their present posting in PUMHSW.

The NAB in the same letter also asked the management of the university to provide details of the bank account of PUMHSW.