Fri Jan 22, 2021
January 22, 2021

Imposter held

Lahore

January 22, 2021

LAHORE:Garden Town police claimed to have arrested a fake Wasa inspector. The accused was wanted by police in two cases. During interrogation, the accused confessed to more than 55 incidents committed in different areas of the city. SP Model Town Dost Muhammad has given ''Shabash'' to SHO Garden Town and his team.

