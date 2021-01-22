Imposter held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Garden Town police claimed to have arrested a fake Wasa inspector. The accused was wanted by police in two cases. During interrogation, the accused confessed to more than 55 incidents committed in different areas of the city. SP Model Town Dost Muhammad has given ''Shabash'' to SHO Garden Town and his team.