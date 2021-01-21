Gunmen kill Special Branch officer in Peshawar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A Special Branch official was shot dead by unknown people during a routine checking of hotels in Shah Qabool on Wednesday.
An official said that SB official Zait Ullah was on routine checking of hotels when he was shot dead near Marhaba Hotel. He died on the spot. Meanwhile, a report said the police have identified and arrested the killer of the cop who was also said to be a policeman.