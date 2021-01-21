close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
Gunmen kill Special Branch officer in Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
January 21, 2021

PESHAWAR: A Special Branch official was shot dead by unknown people during a routine checking of hotels in Shah Qabool on Wednesday.

An official said that SB official Zait Ullah was on routine checking of hotels when he was shot dead near Marhaba Hotel. He died on the spot. Meanwhile, a report said the police have identified and arrested the killer of the cop who was also said to be a policeman.

