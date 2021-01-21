close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
R
riffatullah
January 21, 2021

Huge quantity of polythene bags seized in Peshawar

National

R
riffatullah
January 21, 2021

PESHAWAR: The district administration in an action on Wednesday seized a huge quantity of polythene bags and other plastic products and arrested eight shopkeepers from the wholesale market on the Ashraf Road. The officials raided the market on the Ashraf Road near the Chowk Yadgar and took into possession 8000kg bags. A communication from the district administration said eight shopkeepers were arrested and 32 shops sealed in the presence of a heavy contingent of police.

