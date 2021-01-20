Murder case hearing adjourned

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Shahbaz Tatla murder case after recording statements of three private witnesses. The court has adjourned till January 23. Police have accused SSP Mufakhar Adeel of murder of Shahbaz Tatla.

Police claimed that SSP Mufakhar had confessed that he first strangled the former law officer and then burnt his body in an acid drum. The accused planned murder of Tatla with the connivance of their mutual friend Asad Ali Bhatti. Police claimed that the SSP confessed to have arranged a drum and acid from a local market and murdered Tatla in a house in Faisal Town which he had taken on rent for the purpose. Mufakhar called his friend to the house, strangled him and then burnt his body in acid drum. Later, the accused dumped the remains of the victim in a drain.