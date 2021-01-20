Energy dept to announce 40 internships annually

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan said the Energy and Power department would announce 40 internships for engineers and diploma holders annually in accordance with the internship policy of the provincial government.

According to an official handout, he was presiding over a meeting to review the internship policy.

Human Resource Manager Pakht-unkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Shahid Khan and others attended the meeting.

He said the internships were aimed at imparting skills to the youth in hydropower projects. The internships will be provided in various hydropower projects of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization under the energy and power department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added. The adviser directed the officials to ensure the advertisement about the internship on PMRU’s online portal.

“The interns will be awarded Rs25,000 per month for one year and Hafiz Quran, disabled, gold medalist and minority candidate can be extended for two years,” he added.

Himayatullah said that the internships would be awarded on merit to a candidate with higher academic qualifications. It was discussed in the meeting that experience certificates would be given to the interns on the completion of the successful internship and additional marks would be given to such candidates during recruitment in any project of Khyber Pakht-unkhwa government. The adviser said that according to the policy, KP domicile holders would be given internships.