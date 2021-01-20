CM Mahmood Khan orders DCs to expedite anti-encroachment drive

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all the district commissioners to expedite anti-encroachment drive and take necessary measures to shift all the bus stands and vegetable markets out of cities.

He said this while chairing a meeting of deputy commissioners of all the districts of the province here on Tuesday.

Besides Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, the meeting was attended by relevant administrative secretaries and divisional commissioners, said an official handout.

He directed the deputy commissioners to hold public forums and revenue darbars on a regular basis to listen to the issues faced by the general masses and take measures to have them resolved.

The chief minister said giving maximum relief to the general masses and resolving these issues at the local level were the main objectives of government’s endeavours. Mahmood Khan directed the district administrations to devise an effective strategy to stop illegal mining and remove the crushing machines installed illegally on the riverbeds.

He directed the district administrations to expedite the drive against polythene bags in respective districts and completely ban the use of polythene bags in the tourist resorts.

Regarding the implementation of the government’s posting transfer policy, the chief minister directed the district commissioners to reshuffle all the subordinate staff in their offices working on a post for more than two years. He directed them to ensure the inter-district transfer of the revenue staff at divisional level.