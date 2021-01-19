Rehman Malik demands govt to raise Arnab, Disinfolab EU revelations at UN

ISLAMABAD: The chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and former interior minister, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, has demanded legal necessary proceedings against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his baseless allegations against Pakistan after Arnab Goswami’s WhatsApp chat leaks and revelation by Disinfolab EU.

“Both leaks have exposed the real face of the BJP and Narendra Modi before the world and the proven facts of Indian Prime Minister Modi allegations against our sovereign state duly confirmed by Arnab Goswami is a part of UN record for necessary legal proceeding against Narendra Modi and the government should proceed against him in UN and ICJ,” he said while addressing a press conference on Monday.

Senator Rehman Malik said the very next day of the Pulwama attack, he had revealed that Indian agency RAW, in collaboration with RSS, had carried out the attack to benefit Narendra Modi in the Indian general elections, which was confirmed by Arnab Goswami in the chat. He said he had categorically stated the Pulwama incident had been planned and executed by the RAW to create anti-Pakistan feelings among Indians to use in the general elections’ campaign.

“Indeed, the PM Narendra Modi was successful to fool the people of India by inciting anti-Pakistan feelings during the election campaign at the cost of lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, who were killed in a planned terrorist attack”, he added.