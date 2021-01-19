Court moved against PDM protest outside ECP

LAHORE: A writ petition has been moved in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking directions to stop Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from holding a protest outside the ECP's office on Tuesday (today).

Chairman Judicial Activism panel Advocate Azhar Siddique has filed the petition, saying the opposition is trying to build pressure on the countryâ€™s supreme electoral body and the court should stop PDMâ€™s sit-in outside the ECP.

The institutions work as per law and the protest of opposition outside the ECP is a bid to interfere in its working, the petitioner said. He said the state institutions are run in accordance with law and the PDM protest is a tactic to pressurise the ECP. He said the PDMâ€™s protest is an act of mutiny against the state institution.

Alliance of the opposition parties from the platform of the PDM is set to hold protest outside the ECPâ€™s office to demand election body to decide a foreign funding case. The government has announced not to stop PDM from protest but warned that the law will take its course, if the writ of the state was challenged.