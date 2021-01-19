Rehman Malik urges govt to raise Arnab, Disinfolab revelations at UN

ISLAMABAD: The chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and former interior minister, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, has demanded legal necessary proceedings against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his baseless allegations against Pakistan after Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp chat leaks and revelation by Disinfolab EU.

“Both leaks have exposed the real face of the BJP and Narendra Modi before the world and the proven facts of Indian Prime Minister Modi allegations against our sovereign state duly confirmed by Arnab Goswami is a part of UN record for necessary legal proceeding against Narendra Modi and the government should proceed against him in UN and ICJ," he said while addressing a press conference on Monday.

The chairman Senate Committee on Interior, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, also congratulated the nation that Pakistan has become the tenth most powerful country in the world in terms of military power, adding that the nation is proud of Pakistan Army and the credit goes to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for his vision and Bajwa Doctrine.

Senator Rehman Malik said the very next day of the Pulwama attack, he had revealed that Indian agency RAW, in collaboration with RSS, had carried out the attack to benefit Narendra Modi in the Indian general elections, which was confirmed by Arnab Goswami in the chat. He said he had categorically stated the Pulwama incident had been planned and executed by the RAW to create anti-Pakistan feelings among Indians to use in the general elections’ campaign. “Indeed, the PM Narendra Modi was successful to fool the people of India by inciting anti-Pakistan feelings during the election campaign at the cost of lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, who were killed in a planned terrorist attack”, he added.

Malik said without wasting any more time, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had alleged Pakistan for orchestrating the attack through blatant lies and allegations for which he should be trailed in International Court of Justice (ICJ). He questioned as how a vehicle laden with 350 kg explosives could come on the highway and attack a well-protected army convoy unless it was facilitated by those having information about the movement of the convoy.

Senator Rehman Malik said after Arnab Goswami’s revelations and Indian Chronicles by Disinfolab EU, all of his above revelations about Narendra Modi had proved correct. He demanded the proven facts of PM Modi’s allegations against our sovereign state, duly confirmed by Arnab Goswami, is part of the UN record for necessary legal proceeding against Narendra Modi and Pakistan should proceed against him at the UN and ICJ.

Senator Rehman Malik advised the government that after Arnab Goswami leaks and Disinfolab EU revelations, a resolution against India should be passed in the joint session of parliament of Pakistan. He said the government must raise these two issues at international forums, including the United Nations.