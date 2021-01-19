PML-N’s ex-MNA calls on Pervaiz Elahi, joins PML-Q

LAHORE: PML-N’s former MNA from Bahawalnagar Asghar Hussain Shah called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi at their residence here Monday and reposing confidence in the leadership of Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervaiz Elahi announced joining the PML-Q.

Pervaiz Elahi said negative propaganda regarding national security institutions is regrettable and Pakistan Army’s ranking as one of the world’s most powerful armies is a matter of pride and honour.

Armed forces of Pakistan have always come up to the expectations of the people in difficult times, he added. He said atmosphere of political chaos should end, political forces should deliver for the people who elected them, the PML-Q will fully participate in the next local bodies election, welcome those joining the party and will be fielded in the local bodies polls.

He said they welcome the decision of the opposition not resigning and contesting the Senate election, adding, strategy for the electoral front for the Senate will be formulated through consultation.