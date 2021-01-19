Root shares victory call with super fan

GALLE: Joe Root thanked a fan, Rob Lewis, who waited in Sri Lanka for nearly a year to watch the team play, after England won the first Test of the series in Galle.

With no fans allowed into the ground, Lewis became “almost a beacon for everyone at home” said Root, who afterwards spoke on the phone with the super fan.

“Rob? Hello mate how are you? It was nice to see you finally up on the fort,” said Root.“That’s why I wanted to come over, on behalf of all the lads we really appreciate your support and it’s an incredible story and journey that you’ve been on.

“More than anything I just wanted to say a massive thank you, we really appreciate you being here and making the effort to come down and support us. It’s nice for us to be able to celebrate together a win here in Sri Lanka.”