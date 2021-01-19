Trials for Quaid Inter-Div Hockey begin

LAHORE: The trials have begun in Punjab’s nine divisions for the First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship, which is being organised by Sports Board Punjab (SBP) in collaboration with Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) at National Hockey Stadium from Jan 23 to Feb 5.

Director General Arshad Aulakh said in a statement on Monday the preparations for the First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship are under way. “All the players will be selected on merit and strict instructions have been issued to all divisional selection committees in this regard,” he added.

Arshad further said that every division’s team will consist of 20 players and officials. “Every division will pick 14 hockey players from their respective trials while four players will be provided by Pakistan Hockey Federation to every division. In this way, PHF will arrange 36 players for Punjab’s divisions,” he added.