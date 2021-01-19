close
Tue Jan 19, 2021
AFP
January 19, 2021

108-year-old woman gets vaccine

World

AFP
January 19, 2021

Rome: An Italian centenarian has become one of the oldest people in the world to get a Covid-19 vaccine, months after she survived a coronavirus infection, her retirement home said. Fatima Negrini, who is due to turn 109 on June 3, received the jab on Monday along with other residents of the Anni Azzurri San Faustino care home in Milan, a spokesman told AFP.

