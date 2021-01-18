Sarwar to open Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority project today

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will lay the foundation stone of the first project of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority today (Monday) in Chak Jhumra.

The project will provide clean drinking water to more than 57,000 families of 16 villages at their doorsteps. The governor said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, clean drinking water will be provided to urban as well as rural populace of Punjab.

According to a statement issued from Governor’s House here on Sunday, the governor and Patron-in-Chief of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will lay the foundation stone of clean water project worth Rs161.75 million in Chak Jhumra that will provide potable water to residents of Chak Jhumra and 16 nearby villages.

Provincial Ministers, members of Parliament, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority chairman and members of the Board of Governors will attend the ceremony. Talking about the project, the governor said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority would provide clean drinking water to the people of the province as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that every penny of the national exchequer in this authority would be spent only for the provision of clean drinking water to the general public. Chaudhry Sarwar said that all the obstacles to the way of setting up filtration plants of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority had been removed. We will try to make up for the two-year delay in the authority affairs and after Chak Jhumra, the pace of projects for providing clean drinking water to the people in other cities and villages of Punjab would be accelerated, he added.

The governor said that in order to provide clean drinking water, priority would be given to the areas where a majority was suffering from life-threatening diseases like Hepatitis due to drinking unclean water. There will be no discrepancy in the beneficiaries of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority’s projects.

The government will also implement clean drinking water projects, including installation of filtration plants in those areas where the opposition parties have won the general elections. Our only goal is the provision of clean drinking water to the general public, he reiterated.

praises LGH services: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has acknowledged the services rendered by the administration of Lahore General Hospital (LGH), especially Principal PGMI/AMC Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar for tackling Corona epidemic and providing best medical and treatment facilities at the LGH.

Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar in a ceremony has awarded a shield of honour to Dr Al-freed Zafar who thanked the governor for this encouragement. Dr Al-freed Zafar said he and his team along with the government are always ready to accept any challenge regarding the health of people and the medical community will never back down from its professional services.

He said in any circumstances, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff will fulfill their responsibility in the health sector. Talking to the PGMI principal, Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said the nation is proud of those who risked their lives for its sake and while paying tributes to people associated with the health sector for their extraordinary services during the Corona outbreak, he said there is no doubt that doctors, nurses and paramedics continued to treat patients suffering from corona virus without caring for their lives.

He lauded the arrangements of Prof Al-freed for excellent management and special care for the treatment of corona patients at LGH. Other officials were also present on the occasion.