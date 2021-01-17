NAB responsible for Brig Asad Munir’s suicide: Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD: While declaring the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) responsible for suicide of ex-CDA official Brig (R) Asad Munir, Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla said the NAB should stop people to harass.

“The facts of suicide will be brought before the people why Brig (R) Asad Munir committed the suicide,” he said while talking to the newsmen here Saturday after visiting the residence of Brig (R) Asad Munir who committed suicide in 2019.

Mandviwalla said the NAB could not stop its struggle against its harassment of the people in the name of the accountability. “I will go to every corner of the country to meet with the victims of the NAB and will also visit the residence of Accountant General (AG) Khurram Hamayun, who had also committed the suicide due to NAB harassment. I had already stated on the floor of the Parliament that not only the Parliament but also everyone is afraid of the NAB,” he said.

He said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa should also take the notice of it as if such things happened with the retired army official then what to talk about the common man.

He said all the facts about the NAB will be put before the courts. “The Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly has already summoned the NAB chairman and he had to appear before the committee for his and his officials’ accountability,” he said.

Salim Mandviwalla said his privilege motion against the NAB was still before the Senate and if anyone thinks that he will withdraw his privilege motion then he was mistaken. “I will take the parliamentarians with me as majority of the parliamentarians also feel fear from the NAB and whosever will speak against the NAB then he gets the notice from it,” he said.

He said, “He has held the detailed discussion with the wife and daughter of late Brig (R) Asad Munir and we will take up this issue to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.”

The Senate deputy chairman said he would write to Chief Justice of Pakistan that no action was taken yet on the suicide letter written by Brig (R) Asad Munir. “We will also raise this issue in the Senate and resolution will also be approved from the Senate as whatever happens with Brig (R) Asad Munir only the NAB was responsible. He said the system of the NAB depresses the person so much that he will prefer to die instead of going to jail.

Mandviwalla said the wife of late Asad Munir told him that how much the NAB tortured him with sending notice after notices for five years. “She tells me that Brig (R) Asad Munir had also tried to commit suicide but she saved him,” he said.

Meena Gubeena, daughter of Asad Munir, said that she would stand with Deputy Chairman Senate for taking up the cause of NAB’s human rights violations. She said his father was kept on ECL for four years and when you isolate someone then he will go into depression. There was neither any corruption nor any trial was going against him but his warrants were issued,” she said. In a reply to a question, she said, “Instead of request to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, I wanted to say him that its his job to do it as my father had served the forces as brigadier honorably. Its not an issue of individual but of state and whole Pakistan.” She said, “I will ask him that for the institution they are making many compromises for the prestige of the institution and if they did not support then it was painful. It’s a time that they should support the human rights instead of oppression.”