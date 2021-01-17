NAB initiates inquiry against detained KP MPA Faisal Zaman

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an inquiry against Member Provincial Assembly Faisal Zaman for accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income.

Sources said the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had sent a letter to the deputy commissioner Haripur to provide details of the properties owned or sold by MPA Faisal Zaman and his family members.

The district administration, they said, had been asked to provide the details of properties of the MPA to the NAB office by January 19.

Faisal Zaman was elected MPA from Haripur as an independent candidate.

He has been winning elections from his Ghazi constituency in Haripur district. He also defeated former chief minister Pir Sabir Shah. His family is rich and is often called “Jahazan Wala” as it owned ships.

Faisal Zaman was arrested recently in the murder case of a PTI leader.

The CTD police arrested Faisal Zaman from the premises of the Anti-Terrorism Court a few days back.

Unidentified gunmen had shot dead PTI leader Tahir Iqbal and his driver Sardar Gul Nawaz on September 14, 2020 in Kotera village of Ghazi tehsil in Haripur.