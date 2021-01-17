Govt men demanded kickback from Broadsheet: Maryam

LAHORE: Broadsheet scandal is a big slap in the face of the PTI government and exposed the revengeful politics being done by the “selected”, the PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday.

Maryam Nawaz was talking to media outside the accountability court where she arrived to meet the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. She also witnessed the proceedings against Shahbaz Sharif.

Maryam said the government’s lies have exposed before the nation. She slammed the government over the controversy surrounding the settlement paid to the asset recovery firm, and said that the government tried to use Broasdsheet against Nawaz Sharif, but the Almighty has once again vindicated him and they themselves have got trapped into it.

The PML-N vice president alleged that the government’s frontmen also demanded commission from the asset recovery firm. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan will be left alone this year as his advisers and ministers have started resigning after witnessing the true face of the so-called Sadiq and Ameen.

“Imran Khan is an inexperienced player,” the PML-N leader said, adding that the PTI government has been exposed. She said Lahore was a beautiful city and now the government has turned it into a garbage dump. She maintained that Shahbaz Sharif saved millions of US dollars in awarding contract to Turkish companies, but the incompetent government ruined the system besides bringing a bad name to the country internationally.

To a question, Maryam said the opposition parties under the platform of PDM will hold a big protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19.

“The PDM will decide about the sit-in after January 31,” she said, while responding to another question.

When asked about Bilawal Bhutto’s planned absence from the ECP protest, Maryam said she’s unaware of it and this question should be asked from Bilawal.

Maryam claimed that Imran Khan considered Shahbaz Sharif his alternative, which is why he has put him into jail. “Both Shahbaz and Hamza Shahbaz will definitely come out of jail and take part in politics too,” she said, and concluded that the PDM will soon send the “selected” home.