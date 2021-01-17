Pir Noorul Haq Qadri hails ulema role

LAHORE : Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Saturday said that Islamic scholars, Ulema and researchers had been playing pivotal role in promoting knowledge and in understanding of teaching of Quraan.

Expressing his views at book launching ceremony here, Pir Noorul Haq said that promoting trend of book reading was a key element of healthy society. He regretted that book reading in our society had been ignored as most of the educated class had also read only course related books. He said that role of Ulema was vital in making a true Islamic welfare state as they have been playing role by writing valuable books and research work.