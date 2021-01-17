The perpetual problem of gas shortages has created a lot of problems for residents of Islamabad. In winter, residential areas receive little to no gas because of which the people can’t cook food. In some areas, the authorities have drafted a schedule for the supply of gas. In my area, the supply of gas is available between 12pm and 6pm and between 1am and 6am. According to them, this is a temporary arrangement made to supply gas in areas that have been affected by the ongoing repair work.

However, they fail to provide any details about this repair work. It is also important to mention that this isn’t the first time that the city is witnessing gas shortages. The lives of the city’s residents almost come to a standstill because of these shortages, especially in winter. The government needs to look into the issue and ensure that all areas are receiving the uninterrupted supply of gas.

Kashif Khan

Islamabad