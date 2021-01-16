Pervaiz Elahi elected PML-Q Punjab president

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi on Friday was elected president of the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-i-Azam) Punjab chapter during intra-party elections held here.The elections were held under the supervision of the PML-Q constituted election commission headed by Ishtiaq Ahmed Gohar. Kamil Ali Agha was also elected unopposed general secretary of the party.

Pervaiz Elahi, addressing a virtual party meeting, said the PML, being the founding political party of the state of Pakistan, is defender of the ideological frontiers of the country, besides being the custodian of the solidarity of Pakistan. He said the PML-Q stands by the defence forces of the country and deems it a part of its faith to strengthen this institution.

Agha tabled two resolutions which were adopted unanimously. The resolutions reposed confidence in the newly-elected PML-Q Punjab president and authorized him to organise the party in Punjab as per PML constitution.