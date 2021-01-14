close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2021

Army should not be dragged into politics: Pervaiz Elahi

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2021

LAHORE: Army is a neutral institution and it should not be dragged in politics, said Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi while speaking to an independent candidate from Kasur PP-179 here on Wednesday. He said whenever the country faced difficult time, Pak army and the other institutions helped it and participated in fighting internal and external terrorism, floods, earthquake, etc. and provided service to people.

Latest News

More From Pakistan