Army should not be dragged into politics: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Army is a neutral institution and it should not be dragged in politics, said Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi while speaking to an independent candidate from Kasur PP-179 here on Wednesday. He said whenever the country faced difficult time, Pak army and the other institutions helped it and participated in fighting internal and external terrorism, floods, earthquake, etc. and provided service to people.