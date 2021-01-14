2 arrested for killing truck drivers

Islamabad: Sabzi Mandi and Homicide Unit Police of Islamabad have conducted a major operation and arrested two accused involved in the murder of truck drivers in Sabzi Mandi and IJP road.

According to details, the accused including Nizamuddin and Syed Ghulam belong to Afghanistan while two pistols with ammunition were recovered from them.

The accused had killed the truck drivers in two separate incidents on December 30, 2020, SP Zubair Ahmed Sheikh said.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused have revealed that they have committed several incidents. Further investigation is underway.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman and DIG Operations Islamabad Waqar Ud Din Syed police congratulated the police teams.