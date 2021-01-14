Army should not be dragged into politics: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE:Army is a neutral institution and it should not be dragged in politics, said Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi while speaking to an independent candidate from Kasur PP-179 here on Wednesday.

He said whenever the country faced difficult time, Pak army and the other institutions helped it and participated in fighting internal and external terrorism, floods, earthquake, etc. and provided service to people. Independent candidate from PP-179 Kasur, political and social personality Rana Mumtaz Ali calls on the speaker and announced joining his party. Pervaiz Elahi said the country was facing internal and external difficulties, adding army was a neutral institution and it should not be dragged in politics. “Pak army and administrative institutions have always served the country and the nation staying neutral. Armed forces and administrative institutions always attached priority to country’s security’’ he said. Rana Mumtaz said, “Pervaiz Elahi as CM launched rescue service, provided free medicines and free books in schools.

Impressed by services of Pervaiz Elahi, we have established social welfare institutions for Kasur people whereas the institution for the special children established by Pervaiz Elahi is still functional in Kasur.”

condolences: PML-Q president and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi have expressed deep grief over the death of Din Media Group Administrator Malik Liaquat Ali.

Expressing condolences to his family over telephone, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said, “We share your grief equally. Malik Liaquat was a very lively man. Of course, the grief of his separation is immense.