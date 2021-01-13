Three suspects arrested in young girl’s rape, murder case in Khairpur

SUKKUR: Three suspects have been arrested in a rape and murder case of a seven-year-old girl, Monika Larik, in compliance with an FIR registered on the complaint of victim’s father.

The Pir-jo-Goth Police have registered an FIR against three unidentified accused on the complaint of Ghulam Shabbir, father of the minor girl, Mona alias Monika, who was strangulated to death after being raped. Dr Qamar-un-Nisa Unnar, in her preliminary post-mortem report, had revealed that the victim was raped and later strangulated to death. The doctor has also recommended the DNA test and in this regard, some samples had been sent to the LUMS.

SSP Khairpur, Capt (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi said three suspects had been arrested, while the DNA samples of 10 suspects were sent to the LUMS. He said along with SP Headquarters, Nosherwan Ali Chandio, he himself was supervising the case, saying he had visited the crime scene and had met the family of the victim. He said the police had decided to resolve the brutal murder case of the girl as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Ghulam Shabbir Larik, father of the victim, said his daughter was doing household work at Attan Shah Rashdi’s house.

The father said when his daughter did not return home from work on January 09, he went to Rashdi for inquiring him about his daughter, and he was told that the girl had left the house on time. Shabbir said later he started searching for his daughter and on January 11, he has found her brutally tortured body. He demanded immediate arrest of the culprits, saying he did not have an enmity with anyone. He said his poor girl had been supporting their family. Meanwhile, members of the civil society of Khairpur and Sukkur also protested against the brutal murder of the girl and demanded to resolve the issue through Zainab Alert.