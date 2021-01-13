RMI, PGMI sign MoU

PESHAWAR: The Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) has joined hands with the Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for postgraduate training on Healthcare Quality and Hospital Management.

In this regard, Prof Dr Bakhtiar Zahid, Dean RMI, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on behalf of RMI with Dr Muhammad Arif Khan, chief executive PGMI.

The MoU outlined the training in healthcare quality, patient safety, clinical risk management, on-going professional practice evaluation of consultants, credentialing and privileging of medical staff and clinical audits.

RMI and PGMI intend to support and uplift healthcare quality and patient safety in the region through similar collaborations.