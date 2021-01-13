Another 5 COVID-19 deaths

Rawalpindi: Another five confirmed patients of coronavirus, COVID-19 died of the illness here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 while 124 new patients have been tested positive for the illness taking the tally to 51,476.

The number of patients being tested positive from the twin cities is showing a continuous downward trend for the last month or so but the virus is still claiming a significant number of lives from the region.

It is important that in the last week, as many as 29 patients have died of the illness from ICT and Rawalpindi while 1,111 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19. To date, the virus has claimed a total of 1,013 lives from the region which is 9.45 per cent of the total deaths so far caused by the illness in the country.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that 26 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while another three patients died of the illness from the district taking the death toll to 570.

According to District Health Department Rawalpindi, the number of patients tested positive for COVID-19 from the district has reached 12,136 of which 11,137 have recovered while at present, a total of 429 active cases are there in Rawalpindi.

On Tuesday, only 36 confirmed patients of the illness were undergoing treatment at the public and private healthcare facilities in the district while as many as 393 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 claimed two more lives from ICT taking the death toll from the federal capital to 443 while 98 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking the tally to 39,340 of which 36,895 have so far recovered. On Tuesday, there were 2,002 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.