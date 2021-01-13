Sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go waste, says Shujaat Hussain

LAHORE:Muslim Conference Chief and former prime minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Ateeq and his son Sardar Usman called on PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at their residence here on Tuesday and inquired about welfare of Ch Shujaat Hussain.

On this occasion, MNA Salik Hussain was also present. During the meeting, views were exchanged about prevailing political situation and matters of mutual interest. Ch Shujaat Hussain said that sacrifices of the Kashmiris will not go waste ever.

Entire Pakistani nation is standing with the Kashmiris. Struggle of the Kashmiris will essentially meet with success Insha-Allah, he said. Thanking Shujat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi, Sardar Ateeq said no one can stop freedom struggle of the Kashmiris from being successful. Time is close for end of oppression and suppression of India, he said.