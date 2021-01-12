Robbers kill son of Hindu trader in Sukkur

SUKKUR: The son of a Hindu trader was shot and killed by robbers in Khairpur, while one of the alleged robbers was also killed by the police. According to police, robbers broke into the house of Hindu trader Mandho Mal, Luqman Khairpur, and killed his son, Deepak Kumar, who offered resistance. On hearing the sounds of firing, neighbours attending a wedding ceremony nearby gathered around the trader’s house. According to Munir Jumani, PRO SSP Khairpur, the B-section Police fired at the fleeing robbers Majid Shar and Rashid Shar. Majid Shar died at Civil Hospital, Khairpur, while the other succeeded in escaping. The B-Section Police shifted the trader’s body to Civil Hospital, Khairpur. The local market was shut down to protest over the incident.