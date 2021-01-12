Presidential reference: NA speaker, Senate chairman decide to take joint stance

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani held consultations on the presidential reference with regard to Senate elections and decided to take a joint stance in their views before the Supreme Court through their separate legal counsel.

In this regard, the NA speaker approved the name of senior lawyer Latif Yousafzai as his legal counsel to represent the National Assembly in the Supreme Court in a presidential reference, while the Senate chairman approved the name of Senator Muhammad Ali Saif to represent the Senate in the SC with regard to the presidential reference.

It was agreed that they would take a joint position with regard to presidential reference and would be represented in the SC through their separate legal teams. Asad Qaiser and Sadiq Sanjrani also discussed the matters relating to parliamentary affairs and upcoming legislation. Both decided to strengthen their policy of consultations with the parliamentary leaders of their respective houses for better working with regard to legislation.