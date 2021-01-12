Fog disrupts trains schedule

LAHORE:Schedules for trains were severely disrupted after heavy fog affected multiple cities and towns across the country.

Railway administration has yet to reschedule trains as several trains from Karachi and Quetta to Lahore were delayed which caused severe inconvenience to passengers. According to the railway inquiry, Khyber Mail Express from Karachi delayed 1 hour 20 minutes, Green Line Express delayed 2 hours 40 minutes, Tezgam Express delayed 2 hours, Allama Iqbal Express delayed 3 hours 20 minutes, Awam Express delayed 3 hours 45 minutes, Karachi Express delayed 3 hours 10 minutes, Farid Express delayed 2 hours, Jaffar Express delayed 3 hours 30 minutes, Karakoram Express delayed 2 hours 50 minutes, Shah Hussain Express delayed 1 hour and Pakistan Express delayed for 7 hours 30 minutes.