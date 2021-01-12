Ali Jadoon calls on Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE:National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Chairman Ali Khan Jadoon called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here Monday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged regarding national political situation and matters of mutual interest. Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi appreciated the efforts of Ali Khan Jadoon on measures taken by NA Standing Committee. Chairman Standing Committee praised Pervaiz Elahi saying that as the Speaker he was running the assembly proceedings in appreciable manner.