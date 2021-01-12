Year’s first anti-polio drive begins in city

Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh on Monday initiated the first anti-polio drive of the year in the city. The campaign will continue until January 17.

Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali, District South Health Officer Dr Raj Kumar, Bill and Milinda Gates Foundation representative Dr Ahmed Ali Shaikh, representatives of the World Health Organisation and UNICEF officials were present at the inaugural ceremony which was held at the Hilal-e-Ahmer House in Clifton.

The commissioner Karachi administered polio drops to children at the inauguration to kick off the campaign. Talking to the media, Shaikh said over 2.2 million children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops in the drive.

The commissioner said the government needed the support of the parents who played an important role in achieving the target successfully. He appealed to the parents urging them to cooperate with the polio teams in the anti-polio drive.

He said the campaign was a national cause. “It will be held every month. Parents should avail the opportunity every month to get their children vaccinated so their immunity gets stronger,” he added. He said the anti-polio drive would not affect the ongoing efforts for the implementation of coronavirus-related SOPs issued by the government.