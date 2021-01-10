Masses reject opposition’s negative politics, says Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the people have totally rejected the opposition’s negative politics of rallies and public gatherings.

In a statement issued here Saturday, he said the opposition will never tender resignations from the assemblies as the PDM was divided on this issue.

The opposition was insulting democratic values by not giving respect to the people’s mandate.

Usman Buzdar said the rejected elements were doing criticism for the sake of criticism just to gain political millage.

The government has taken practical measures for the welfare and betterment of the people as Pakistan has got an honest and sincere leader like Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government had completed those development projects in its short span of two and half year which former governments failed to deliver in years.

There was no more one man show in the province.

Development projects were being completed with the consultation of public representatives, he added.

Whole nation is grieved on Machh incident: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government as well as the whole nation equally shared the grief of the bereaved heirs of Mach tragedy.

In a statement, he said “All our sympathies are with them and we stand beside Hazara community in their time of trial.

”He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in Mach tragic incident.

CM regretted that some elements tried to do political point scoring on this tragedy.

This is the time to share the grief and miseries of Hazara community instead of scoring political point, Usman Buzdar added.

Seth Abid’s death condoled: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of famous businessman and industrialist Seth Abid.

In a message issued here on Saturday, Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah, The Almighty, rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family with equanimity.

Punjab Assistant Commissioners Conference to be held on 20th: On the special instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, All Punjab Assistant Commissioners Conference has been convened on January 20 at Darbar Hall Civil Secretariat.

Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari would preside over the conference, said a handout issued here on Saturday. The assistant commissioners from Lahore Division will personally participate in the conference while others will attend it through video link.