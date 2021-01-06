Rehman Malik highlights Kashmiris plight

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Abdul Rehman Malik has said that Kashmiris are the most oppressed and helpless nation in the world as more than 500 days have passed since a brutal curfew was imposed by the Indian forces on the valley.

“Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imprisoned unarmed Kashmiris," he said, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday also Kashmiris Right to Self-Determination Day.

The senior PPP leader said that on directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian forces were committing unprecedented brutalities of mass murder, mass blinding through pelleting, rape, torture, enforced disappearances, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech. “No one, including the United Nations and the international community, has taken any action against Narendra Modi so far,” he said.

He said that seven decades had passed but the Kashmir issue was limited to merely slogans without any pragmatic solution. He said that the whole Pakistani nation expresses complete solidarity with the people of Kashmir and assures them that the Pakistani nation is by their side till their freedom from Indian illegal confinement. "On this important day when we are expressing solidarity with Kashmiris, the government should have summoned a joint sitting of parliament and had passed a resolution strongly condemning Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir," he added.

He said the government had disappointed the nation and Kashmiris on the Kashmir issue. "Coronavirus is spreading speedily and countries around the world are vaccinating their populations but unfortunately no one is worried about the vaccine for Kashmiris," he said and expressed grief over the tragic act in Mach where 13 miners were slaughtered after abduction. He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to cancel all scheduled engagements and reach Balochistan to express sympathies with the oppressed community. He also paid rich tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on his birth anniversary.