Sialkot businessmen meet Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Sialkot Chamber of Commerce President Qaiser Baryaar and Senior Vice-President Pakistan Muslim League Punjab Ch Saleem Baryaar called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, views were exchanged about prevailing political situation and problems faced by the traders. Elahi also regretted about killing of mine workers of Hazara community in Machh.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi entrusted Senior Vice-President Ch Saleem Baryaar with important responsibilities regarding party's reorganization in Sialkot and strategy was evolved to activate OML workers. He said that PML will fully participate in local bodes elections as such in this regard workers imbued with spirit of peoples' service be prepared for the local bodies polls.

Qaiser Baryaar said that during visit to Sialkot the Prime Minister was apprised about problems of the chamber, the Prime Minister was told that Ch Pervaiz Elahi as the Chief Minister Punjab had purchased 600 acres of land for establishing university in Sialkot on it, appreciating this step PM Imran Khan immediately approved establishing of the university.