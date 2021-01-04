Contempt of court case: SHC stays ATC proceedings against prosecutor general, deputies

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has stayed the contempt of court case against the prosecutor general and other prosecutors.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had earlier initiated contempt of court proceedings against Prosecutor General Syed Faiz Shah, District Public Prosecutor (DPP) East Karachi Mrs. Zenab Hamirani, and Deputy District Public Prosecutor (DDPP) East Shahid Mehmood for not complying with the court orders. ATC-5 – comprising Judge Seema Imran – had served notices on the three law officer directing them to come to the court and submit their replies in a case registered by the Korangi Police Station against accused Muhammad Ashraf and others under 7-ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act) of 1997 and other sections.

The ATC also approached the administrative judge of Anti-Terrorism Courts for allotment of a new ‘special case number’ for further proceedings. DPP Zenab Hamirani and DDPP Shahid Mehmood presented themselves before the court but could not submit their replies. Despite getting many notices, Prosecutor General Faiz Shah did not appear before the court. The ATC took cognizance of the matter – under Section 190 of Criminal Procedure Code (offence of contempt of court) and under Section of 37 of the Anti-Terrorism Act-1997 – and directed Mrs. Hamirani and Mr. Mehmood to furnish a solvent surety of Rs10,000 each and warned that in case of failure to furnish the surety, they could be remanded into judicial custody at the Karachi Central Jail.

The court directed publication of proclamation as well as initiation of process against Faiz Shah and getting a separate number for the special case from the ATCs Administrative Judge. Faiz Shah challenged the ATC orders in the Sindh High Court, which stayed the ATC orders till January 13. Faiz Shah told The News that the process of ATC court had been suspended by the Sindh High Court. Mr Shah told the Sindh High Court that he was busy in the Supreme Court, Islamabad, in connection with a case.