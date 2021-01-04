‘16,044 criminals held in Jhang in 2020’

JHANG: The district police have arrested 16,044 outlaws, including proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers, and recovered narcotics, weapons and stolen articles from them in 2020. DPO Sarfraz Khan Virk while talking to reporters said that total 8,802 FIRs of different crimes were registered and 1,382 accused arrested and looted cash and other property amounting Rs98m were recovered in the year. He said that total 978 cases were registered against drug peddlers and recovered 725.47kg charas, 11,128 litres liquor and 13.37kg heroin while 701 cases of illegal weapons were also registered in the year. During last year, 112,940 vehicles were challaned and 65 FIRs were also registered for over speeding, he said. The DPO said 45,283 citizens were served at Police Khidmat Centres where 15,534 learner driving permits, 6,382 driving licence renewals, 3,577 medical issuance letters, 2,722 employee verifications, 973 taunt registrations and 798 character certificates were issued till end of the year. He said that all SHOs and SDPOs had been directed to continue effective crackdown against facilitators and involved in drug peddling.