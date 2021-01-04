‘PTI to win Sanghar bypolls’

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and leader of Parliamentary Party in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, has said that the PTI would win the PS-43 by-polls in Sindh.

Addressing a press conference at the Junejo House in Sanghar, flanked by PTI leaders Haji Nisar Arain, Mushtaq Junejo and others, he said the late Jam Madad Ali was his good friend and he prays for the departed soul. He said he PTI is not contesting against the Jam family on PS-43, but it was contesting against the PPP. He said Jam Madad Ali was never allowed power in this constituency and the real power in the area lies with Shazia Marri. He said the PTI has nominated Mushtaq Junejo on PS-43, who would defeat the local mafia. He said Sanghar was neglected and they will hold the rulers accountable for this. He said the deputy commissioner is not spending the gas royalty funds on welfare of local people. Mushtaq Junejo is the son of a Hari and people should give him vote. He said we will also win the by-polls of Malir. The PTI leader said the Sanghar region belongs to the brave Hurs who fought the war of independence. The PTI would win the by-polls as the downfall of the PPP has already begun. He said all the anti-PPP votes would go to the PTI.

Shaikh said due to the Papa-Daddy and the Maulana Bachao Movement, the credibility of political parties has been damaged. He said if Maulana Fazlur Rehman had stayed as a seminary leader, we would not have asked questions from him, but we are within our rights to ask questions from the JUI-F chief who is threatening a sit-in if the NAB pursues their investigations into corruption charges. He said it has been learnt that anti-Pakistan elements are funding the Maulana. By giving statements against the army, the Maulana has also committed treason. He said such politicians are neither serving Islam nor the society and the country.

He said the PDM is demanding an NRO in the shape of amendments in the NAB law. He said if these amendments are approved, then all the big thieves who robbed the national wealth would go free. The PTI leader said Imran Khan would never give an NRO to these people. Shaikh said after the Lahore rally, the PDM has lost its credibility. He said if they have courage, they should submit their resignations to the speaker. He said Imran Khan is not afraid of their so-called resignations.