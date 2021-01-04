Two held, narcotics recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered hashish from them. A spokesperson for the police said that during a crackdown, Ghulam Muhammadabad police arrested Khurram and Atif besides recovering 6kg hashish. The police registered a case against them and started investigation.