Mon Jan 04, 2021
January 4, 2021

Two held, narcotics recovered

National

January 4, 2021

FAISALABAD: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered hashish from them. A spokesperson for the police said that during a crackdown, Ghulam Muhammadabad police arrested Khurram and Atif besides recovering 6kg hashish. The police registered a case against them and started investigation.

