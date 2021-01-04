Police personnel held over Osama Satti ‘killing’ remanded

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The interior minister has vowed that no one would be let off the hook “under any circumstances” as a judicial magistrate approved three-day physical remand of the police personnel who allegedly gunned down a young man in the federal capital a day earlier, Geo News reported.

The police personnel were presented before Judicial Magistrate Naveed Khan, who was presiding over a hearing of the Osama Satti murder case. Police sought a five-day remand for the suspects but the court instead approved three-day physical remand.

Five members of Islamabad Police’s anti-terror squad were arrested on Saturday after the 21-year-old was allegedly shot dead by them while travelling in his vehicle. According to police, he was shot on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway on Friday night reportedly after he ignored police warnings to stop.

Interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed paid to visit to the man’s family, where he told reporters he would not let the culprits off the hook “under any circumstances” and that sections of terrorism were added to the case

He assured the aggrieved family that an independent inquiry into the tragic incident would be held. The minister offered Fateha and expressed condolence and sorrow with members of the bereaved family and informed that the government, soon after the incident, had taken immediate action and registered first information report against the personnel allegedly involved in the tragic incident and arrested them. The family of the victim demanded an inquiry into the incident under supervision of a senior judge of high court. The minister said all legal aspects of the demand would be examined, adding, it would be honoured if the law provisions permitted.

The minister said no injustice would be done to anyone as all were equal under law. He directed the Inspector General Islamabad Police to take steps to prevent any such incident in future.