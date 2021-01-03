Corona claims two more lives in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two more corona patients died at the Allied Hospital here on Saturday.

They were identified as Rifat Bibi and Munir Ahmad of Faisalabad. The test reports of the deceased were still not received from the laboratories.

‘Brotherhood need of hour for prosperity’: It is need of the hour to establish atmosphere of harmony, brotherhood and solidarity as a step towards prosperous country.

It was said by University of Agriculture Faisalabad pro vice chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer while addressing a function organised to express solidarity with the Christian community in connection with the Christmas at Shahbaz Town Church on Saturday.

Prof Asif said that the university had established a church whereas tangible steps were afoot for providing the due rights to the minorities. He said that the UAF was mulling a plan to create a mechanism of minorities’ quota in admissions also. He said that 300 employees of the university had been promoted in the recent past. Bishop Dr Andreas Rahmat thanked Prof Dr Asif Tanveer, Registrar Umar Saeed, Principal Officer State Management Dr Qamar Bilal, Principal Officer Public Relations Prof Dr M Jalal Arif and other distinguished guests and said that Christian community was increasingly participating in development of country.

Later, a cake was also cut by the university administration. Father Pervez Gulzar offered special prayers for the development of the country.

Uplift projects: Under various development programmes, 70pc construction work on public welfare and regional construction and development schemes at a cost of Rs 8.69 billion has been completed in Faisalabad division.

It was said by Commissioner Saqib Manan during a meeting held to review the progress of implementation of development programmes here on Saturday.

DC Muhammad Ali, Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar Olakh, ADCF Afifa Shajia, officers of different departments participated in the meeting. The Development director provided details of Punjab Municipal Services Programme, Community Development Programme Phase-I and II, Sustainable Development Programme I, II and III, Annual Development Programme 2020-21, 100 million development programme, ADP Local Government and other sector schemes and current financial budget. Presented a detailed review of the funds allocated for the year, their utilisation and the schemes to be completed, he said that out of the allocated funds of Rs 21.20b in the current financial year, Rs 12.45 billion had been released and out of which, Rs 8.69 billion had been spent. Similarly, 349 schemes of Sustainable Development Goals Programme Phase III had been identified while testing of schemes under 100 million package was underway, he informed.

He said that 95pc of Sustainable Development Goals Programme Phase-I, 65pc of Phase-II, 96pc of Community Development Programme I, 76pc of CDP-II, 65pc of Punjab Municipal Services Programme and 62pc of ADP. The commissioner reviewed in details the progress of implementation of ongoing schemes in the division and directed the concerned departments to utilise the available funds expeditiously to complete the schemes. The DC briefed about the implementation and monitoring of development programmes.