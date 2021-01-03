Remand of rape, murder accused extended

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Saturday extended four-day physical remand of two people accused of raping and murdering a seven years old girl. The police produced accused Rizwan Yousaf and Allah Ditta before the court and sought extension in physical remand of the accused to carry out further investigation which was granted by the court for four days. The police had arrested the accused over the charges of raping and murdering the girl in Sundar area of Lahore. The girl was abducted from Sundar and a case was registered in Sundar police station. According to the police, Rizwan Yusaf confessed to the crime and there are witnesses who saw the accused taking the girl.