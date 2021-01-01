M Riaz elected PPC president, Imran Bukhari general secretary

PESHAWAR: Senior journalist M Riaz was elected president and Imran Bukhari the general secretary in the annual election for the Peshawar Press Club (PPC).

M Riaz, who has served as PPC president twice in the past in 2007 and 2008, received 239 votes to defeat his rival, Jamshed Baghwan, who polled 209 votes. Both had campaigned hard leading to the close contest between the two senior journalists.

It was a straight contest on all positions of the cabinet as two groups of PPC members had put up consensus candidates.

Imran Bukhari bagged 223 votes against 219 of his opponent, Shahzada Fahad for the post of general secretary. It was difficult to predict the winner until the end of vote-counting.