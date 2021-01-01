Crimes decline by 20 per cent during 2020

Islamabad : Heinous crime declined by 20 per cent in the federal capital during the ongoing year as compared to the previous year and efforts are underway to ensure further protection to the lives and properties of citizens through effective policing measures, the federal capital police claimed Thursday.

During the year 2020, all major cases of heinous nature were resolved through use of modern technology and law and order was effectively maintained in the city. The recovery rate in various cases was also observed high during 2020 as compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

During the year 2019, a total of 37 dacoit incidents were reported at various police stations while only 11 cases were reported in 2020. As many as 363 robbery incidents were reported in 2019 as compared to 269 in 2020 while 71 car or motorcycle snatching incidents were reported in 2019 as compared to 40 in 2020.

Likewise, 188 burglary cases were reported in 2020 as compared to 277 such cases in 2019 while decline was also witnessed in general theft cases as 327 were reported in 2020 and 422 in 2019. A total of 734 cases of vehicle theft were reported in 2020 as compared to 834 in 2019 while fatal accidents reported in 2020 were 120 and 142 accidents in 2019.

During the year 2020, Islamabad police nabbed 1555 accused for their involvement in heinous nature of crimes and recovered stolen valuables or items worth Rs1.4 billion from them. Police recovered 216 stolen cars, 225 tempered vehicles and 268 motorbikes from the nabbed persons while 28 cars and as many motorbikes used in the dacoity incidents were also recovered.

Islamabad Police also succeeded to bust 353 gangs and nabbed 905 gangsters involved crimes of heinous nature. Out of these 353 gangs, 135 were involved in dacoity/robbery incidents, 144 in burglary/theft incidents, 39 in car theft and 35 in bike lifting cases.

Along with efforts to curb crime in the city, Islamabad police made elaborate security arrangements for visits or movements of VVIPs, foreign delegates or other important personalities in Islamabad during the year 2020. The security duties were effectively performed by personnel of Islamabad police during all these occasions. All pickets have been removed from the city and checking is being maintained there through modern technology.