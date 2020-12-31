Islamabad police nab ringleader of Afghan criminal gangs

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have arrested 25 people, including a ringleader of an Afghan criminal gangs, involved in criminal activities, and recovered snatched gold ornaments, valuables, vehicle, mobile phone and weapons from him, police said.

DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed ordered crackdown against criminals, including those involved in street crime. The DIG directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

SP (Rural-Zone) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted special team under supervision of DSP Rukhsar Medhi, including SHO Lohibher Police along with others. This team nabbed wanted member of dacoits’ gang, involved in snatching cash and other valuables at gun point along with other accomplices.

He has been identified as Zazay alias Zaray s/o Naqeeb-Ullah alias Gul Agha, resident of Afghanistan, while police team also recovered snatched gold ornament, valuable vehicle and weapon from him.