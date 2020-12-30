Environmentalist’s demise condoled

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has expressed his heartfelt condolence on the demise of renowned senior Pakistani environmentalist and adviser on coastal ecosystems with the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Tahir Qureshi who passed away on Tuesday. In a tweet, the SAPM said, "It is a sad loss for the conservation movement in Pakistan - Tahir Qureshi who passed away today was truly the passionate god-father of Pakistan mangroves who dedicated his life to their preservation and expansion. "It may be mentioned here that Tahir Qureshi had played a significant role rehabilitating 30,000 hectares of mangrove along the southern coast including that in Balochistan."