Class-IV employee body’s office-bearers sworn in

PESHAWAR: The oath-taking ceremony of Class-IV Employees Association of Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was arranged at Lala Rafique Sports Arena here at the Peshawar Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Member Provincial Assembly Malik Wajid Khan was the chief guest. He administered the oath to the newly-elected office-bearers.

Chairman Aftab Khan, President Fahim Khan, Chairman, All Secretariat Coordination Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, KP head of the union Zafarullah Khan Yousafzai, Provincial President of Class IV Babar Bangash, Drivers Association President Manzoor Khan were present as well.

The chief guest greeted the newly elected office-bearers. He said the Peshawar Sports Complex had got the honour of playing host to the national and international events where the Class-IV employees of the directorate played a vital role.

The lawmaker said efforts have been made to regularize the services of the contractual employees. He said it had been decided to retain the employees in all the posts.

Earlier, Faheem Gul, Zafar Khan Yousafzai, Malik Manzoor and Khalid Khan also addressed the function.

Later, MPA Malik Wajid Khan took oath from the newly-elected office-bearers comprising Aftab Gul (Chairman), Faheem Jan (President), Alam Zaib (Senior Vice-President), Zulfiqar Khan (VP), Altaf Khan (VP), Tariq Kamal (VP), Khalid Khan (Secretary-General), Mohsin Khan (Deputy Secretary), Farid Ullah (Joint Secretary), Hadia Batool (Office Secretary), Zia Ur Rehman (Finance Secretary), Nadeem Khan (Finance Secretary), Usman (Press Secretary), Najmul Hasan (Sports Secretary), Qazi Naeem Ullah (Legal Adviser) and Masal Khan, Press Secretary.