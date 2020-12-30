Environmental curriculum emphasised in light of Islamic teachings

Islamabad : Calling for resuscitating the religious view of the nature, Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday asked the academia to focus on environmental curriculum in light of Islamic teachings.

"Religious teachings must be given due importance in the cases related to environment such as wildlife, parks and trees and built environment," he said while delivering a lecture on 'Environment and Islam' at the Shariah Academy of the International Islamic University.

The lecture was part of the academy's Sarakhsi lecture series, where the judge discussed cases on practical application of Shariah principles to laws governing Wildlife, probation, built environment, parks, trees and aquifers.

It was also attended by IIU Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai, Director General of the Shariah Academy Dr. Abdul Haye Abro, and university and academy’s faculty. The participants included judges, attorneys, qazis, Prosecutors and law officers of the academy’s 62 regular course and lawyers from Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral bars.

Justice Faez highlighted the teachings of Islam with examples that how judges can benefit from the Islamic teachings in the judicial verdicts.

He gave extracts from the Quran and Hadith to illustrate that religion does address the issue of environmental protection and preservation of the nature.

The IIU rector hailed the efforts of the academy for orientation, training and collaborations with the legal fraternity.

He said the series of lectures is an important activity that would provide an opportunity to the participants to double the experience and learn from the most veteran and best names of Pakistani judicial system.

Earlier, Dr. Abdul Hai Abro, while thanking the participants, resource persons and administration of the lecture elaborated the objectives and importance of the activity.

Course coordinator Dr. Asghar Shehzad shared details and the schedule of the course with participants.